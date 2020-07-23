Filling stations in Ukraine for almost a month more expensive fuel
Fuel prices have accelerated growth due to the fall of the hryvnia
Since the end of June retail fuel prices of all kinds increased on average by almost 90 cents.
At the Ukrainian gas stations for about a month rising fuel prices. Over the past day the major networks have increased the prices by about 50 cents per liter, boobshomepage to the data of price monitoring of the market of Consulting group A-95.
The cost of diesel fuel and gasoline A-92 at the stations OKKO increased to 24.99 UAH per liter of A-95 gasoline – to 25.99 UAH/liter.
In addition, 20 cents per litre of fuel has risen in the networking Amic and UPG. So, petrol A-92 and diesel fuel at filling stations Amic rose to 23.69 UAH/liter, A-95 – to 24,69 UAH/liter.
Stations UPG retail price of A-95 is set at 22.50 UAH/liter, A-92 – 21,50 UAH/l, diesel fuel – 18,45 UAH/liter.
In addition, chain BRSM-Nafta, Shell, Market, Avantage 7, Motto and Mango raised prices by 10 to 60 cents per liter.
The rise in prices began on June 29. During this time an average of 87 cents per liter.
korrespondent.net