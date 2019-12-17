Film Israeli Director about Ukrainians from Donbas claim to the prestigious award
The short film “Anna”, shot by Israeli Director Dekel Berenson with the participation of Ukraine, were short-listed by BAFTA, the BBC reports with reference to the British film Academy.
According to the announcement on the website of the film Academy, just for the “Best British short film” nominated 10 films.
Worked on the film production company from Ukraine, Israel and the UK, though, removed the tape entirely in Ukraine, and it was worth $ 45,000.
The shooting took place in Kiev and Krivoy Rog, where, according to producer Vitaliy Sheremetyev was the most successful locations, “I felt the flavor of the cities.”
World premiere of film was held on may 24, 2019, the 72-m the Cannes international film festival, Ukrainian — Kyiv international film festival “Molodist”.
The movie tells the story of a single mother named Anna, who lives in war-torn East of Ukraine and educates 16-year-old daughter. The main character works at a meat processing plant and dreams of a better life.
The lives of Anna heavy and hopeless, and she desperately wants to change it. To do this, Anna turns to a Dating Agency that introduces women with male foreigners. The role of Anna in the movie played by Ukrainian actress Svetlana Brandic.
“Anna” is an ironic view of Israeli Director Berenson for tourism, foreigners choose brides Ukraine.
The BAFTA film awards is an annual award from the British Academy of television and film arts (the British equivalent of the Oscar). Ukrainian film first enters in short list of this film.
The award ceremony will take place on 2 February in London.