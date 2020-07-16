Film screenings and parties: how to spend the weekend in the US (July 17-19)
Tired of online entertainment? We! So in this collection have compiled for you several activities offline. Movies, parties and brunches complement a diverse events on the Internet, from which it is impossible to completely give up during the quarantine.
So, to the people of new York city, we offer you to learn the basics of web design, a free party on the roof or watch the film ”Cold heart” at the drive-in.
Residents of Miami can learn a lot at the lecture, “Russia through the eyes of foreigners” to visit 10 incredible libraries around the world, and also to improve his English.
In Los Angeles you can visit a drive-in movie, listen to the lessons on English language through play and to learn the basics of photo and video shooting.
Residents of the San Francisco Bay Area, we offer you to watch the video lecture “When will the pandemic”, to take a journey into the fashion world or to visit the house-Museum of Frida Kahlo.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
IMPORTANT! Due to quarantine measures in connection with the new coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or postponed. Check the information on the websites of the organizers.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week looking at our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the websites of the organizers of the details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
bookmark