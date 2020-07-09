Film screenings, exhibitions and online activities: how to spend a weekend in the USA (10-12 July)
Quarantine is a little weakened, and the city again, so it’s time not only online courses but also to personally visit educational activities. In their traditional selection ForumDaily have collected the most interesting and useful online courses, entertainment, and film screenings.
So, to the people of new York city, we offer you to take part in the Picket of solidarity with the Belarusians, a farmer’s market or exhibition Anima Animals.
Miami’s residents will be able to understand the Engineering of the future, learn interesting facts about the ancient world or to visit the Taj Mahal.
In Los Angeles you can go through the unusual course of “Study of death”, to go to Sunday brunch or to listen to Ukrainian music online.
Residents of the San Francisco Bay Area, we offer you to master the course on astronomy, to learn more about the Russian art of the XX century and find out how to recognize a liar.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
IMPORTANT! Due to quarantine measures in connection with the new coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or postponed. Check the information on the websites of the organizers.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week looking at our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the websites of the organizers of the details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
bookmark