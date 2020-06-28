Filmed 10 years without interruption: NASA showed unique video of the Sun
A support group for the Observatory, SDO, which is 10 years continuously watches the Sun, released on the occasion of the anniversary video with some of the most significant moments of life shone during this time, writes Obozrevatel.
As reported by Telegram-channel Rings&Moons, the video was made from images made by SDO in the period from 2 June 2010 to 1 June 2020. Every hour the Sun is represented by a single picture.
Time lapse shows a big part of the last 24 cycle of solar activity.
You can see the most powerful flare, the emissions of substances, a large group of spots.
The peak of activity of the star was passed in 2014, after which it began to decline.
Also in the frame were the transits of the moon, Venus and mercury across the solar disk.
Moving in orbit around Earth, SDO collected 425 million images of the Sun with high resolution, having accumulated 20 million gigabytes of data.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4869
[name] => sun
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => solntse
)
the sun
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 6715
[name] => NASA
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => nasa
)
NASA
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
ЛикбезFacebookVkontakte
bookmark