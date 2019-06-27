Filmed story Kuzma Scriabin “Me, Pobeda and Berlin”
The film company Star Media working on feature film, “Me, Pobeda and Berlin” based on the novel of Andrei Kuzmenko, the deceased leader of the group “Scriabin”. The product is partially biographical. The premiere is planned for next year.
In the early 1990s, the young musician went to Germany in an old car “Victory”, which hopes to exchange for a Mercedes. Together with the guy sent on a journey a friend who takes old Soviet mannequins. In his opinion, it can be expensive to sell. In Berlin, the friends meet with the local rock scene. The young musician decides to try to play in clubs, recorded in Germany, in the story.
“We strive for a bright example of idol Kuzma Scriabin to inform everyone that with any emergency situation it is possible to leave with a sense of humor, intelligence and ingenuity”, — says Vlad Ryashin, founder and producer of the film company Star Media.
The history of the group “Skryabin” starts from June 29, 1989, when the band recorded the song “Hear the pain”. This year the team celebrates its 30th anniversary. For this reason planned a big nationwide tour.