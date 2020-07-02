Final warning: the airline will issue yellow cards to passengers without masks
Alaska Airlines will issue yellow cards, similar to those that could use a referee of a football match, passengers who refuse to wear a protective face mask. The card is a warning that these people can ban further flights with the airline failure to comply with the rules, writes Paddle Your Own Kanoo.
Yellow card, which is issued by the flight attendants is the last warning that will be given to the passengers before sending a report with their name, which can add to the list of passengers not allowed to Board the plane.
Before you get a yellow card, passengers will be provided several opportunities to comply with the rules, and they will receive several oral warnings from flight attendants. And with the new changes, which came into force on Tuesday, June 30, passengers before boarding must sign a Declaration that they agree to wear the protective mask or other facial covering during the flight.
The new measures came into force only a few weeks after Alaska joined the other major U.S. airlines to announce the strengthening of protection in the form of wearing masks for the face, including the prohibition of repeated violation of the rules. The blog of the airline, its representatives explained that these changes are necessary because some passengers continued to ignore the rules.
“Our flight crews are faced with moments when some travelers ignore or do not comply to the mask. This creates stress and anxiety for many of our passengers use protection. Thus, change is necessary”, — explained the airline.
“Since July, our flight attendants will have the opportunity to send final notice to any visitor who repeatedly refuses to wear a mask or face cover on Board our aircraft, — stated in the message. — With this warning — in the form of awarded yellow cards — travel guest with our airline will be reviewed and may be temporarily suspended. This decision, which was not easy. But, working together, we do more for the common good”.
Yellow card similar to the card-reminder, which is provided by the flight attendants of United Airlines, when other attempts to persuade the passenger to comply with the mandatory rule of wearing masks was not a success.
In Alaska declare that the policy of face-masks is just one of a hundred different actions that the company took over the last few months to protect passengers from the coronavirus. The flights will still be limited to a bandwidth of 65% until July 31 to provide passengers with some form of social distancing — a sharp contrast with American Airlines and United Airlines, which will now sell tickets on all flights with a maximum capacity.
The airline, based in Seattle, said that the face masks will be available to any passenger who does not have their own, some exceptions to this rule are passengers under 2 years of age and people with certain diseases.
In late June, Alaska joined the coalition of major U.S. airlines, urging the TSA to introduce mandatory temperature checks at airports throughout the United States. So far the aviation authorities refused to engage in debate about the protection COVID-19, including the rules of wearing masks or guidelines for social distancing.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 6047
[name] => airline
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => aviakompaniya
)
the airline
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28440
[name] => masks
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => zashhitnye-maski
)
protective маскиFacebookVkontakte
bookmark