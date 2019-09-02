Finalist of the Champions League-2019 has a debt of 600 million pounds
Mauricio Pochettino
The head coach of Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino admitted that he is concerned by the fact that the debt of the club was 600 million pounds.
We will remind, in April “the spurs”, has finally moved to their new stadium, the cost of construction which amounted to about 1 billion pounds.
The result of such a costly project at the finalists of last draw of League of Champions formed an impressive, even by the standards of the English Premier League, the debt.
This fact will impose certain financial restrictions on transfer dealings of the club, and Pocettino this very distressed.
“We need to lay the Foundation for the future. It is normal that in this period we have restrictions. We need to find ways to compete in this very difficult League than from the other teams way, taking into account their limitations,” said Pochettino fapl.ru.
“The debt is 600 million? We all cry about it. Only men like Daniel levy (President of the Tottenham – approx. LB.ua) can cope with this kind of situation. Daniel and the guide were able to put together a team and provide us the fans a major project which allows us to feel the big club,” said the Argentine expert.