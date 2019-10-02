Finalist of the last Champions League home match of the UEFA Champions League was an own goal 7 goals (video)

In the second round of the group stage of the Champions League finalist last term’s competition, Tottenham in London took Bayern.

The match ended with a crushing defeat of the “spurs” of 2:7.

At first there were no signs of the tragedy for them Morisio Pocettino. On 12 minutes, the Korean footballer of the owners son Heung-Min opened the scoring in the match 1:0.

What the players of Bayern answered with four goals in 1:4.

Goal Harry Kane scored player in England with a penalty in the 61st minute, for a time revived the intrigue.

But the “dashing” eightieth minute proved to be disastrous for Tottenham – Serge Gnabry (83, 87) and Robert Lewandowski (85) scored 3 goals against Hugo Loris – 2:7.

The humiliating defeat of the British.

Composed Bayern poker noted ex-player of Arsenal Gnabry, the two goals were scored Lewandowski.

A review of the match on the website of the official broadcaster of the Champions League.

