Finalists of the Final tournament ATP

Austrian tennis player Dominic Tim and the Greek Stephanos Zizipus reached the final of the Final tournament ATP, prize Fund of which is $ 9 million.

Tim in two sets beat German Alexander Zverev 7:5, 6:3.

Dominic Tim
The match lasted 1 hour and 32 minutes.

In turn, Zizipus sensationally knocked out of the tournament Roger Federer 6:3, 6:4.

The match lasted 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Stefanos Zizipus (left) and Roger Federer
The final match will be held today and will start at 22:00 Kyiv time.

