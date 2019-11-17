Finalists of the Final tournament ATP
Austrian tennis player Dominic Tim and the Greek Stephanos Zizipus reached the final of the Final tournament ATP, prize Fund of which is $ 9 million.
Tim in two sets beat German Alexander Zverev 7:5, 6:3.
Dominic Tim
The match lasted 1 hour and 32 minutes.
In turn, Zizipus sensationally knocked out of the tournament Roger Federer 6:3, 6:4.
The match lasted 1 hour and 36 minutes.
Stefanos Zizipus (left) and Roger Federer
The final match will be held today and will start at 22:00 Kyiv time.