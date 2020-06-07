Finance Minister promised Ukrainians a significant reduction in tariffs for gas
The price of gas for the population during the next heating season in Ukraine will be reduced due to cooperation with the International monetary Fund and the introduction of market mechanism for its installation.
This was stated by the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko, — Hvil reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry.
“Now there is every reason to believe that we have passed the crisis stage in the economy. Will be installed the market mechanism of price formation for gas. The price now is more than 4 thousand, while the market price – 2275 UAH. Thus, the price of gas during the heating season the population will be reduced,” – said Marchenko.
According to him, also dedicated tranche of the IMF in the amount of 5 billion dollars Ukraine will be able to cover about 8% of the budget deficit and to Finance the payment of salaries, pensions and payments to doctors and payments to socially vulnerable categories of the population.
As the Minister noted, a loan from the IMF not only have a positive impact on the state’s economy, but will also open doors for Ukraine to receive macrofinancial assistance from the European Commission and a loan from the world Bank.
This will allow not only to implement the budget this year, but also reduce the burden on the wallets of Ukrainians.