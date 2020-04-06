Financial assistance from the government in connection with the coronavirus: Americans warned about scams
The internal revenue service (IRS) urged taxpayers to be more attentive because of coronavirus increase in the number of phishing e-mail. This can lead to fraud and identity theft. This is the official IRS website.
“We urge people to take extra care during this period. The IRS is not going to call you asking you to confirm or provide your financial information so you can quickly receive payment from the state in connection with the crisis due to the coronavirus, said a representative of the IRS Chuck Rettig. — This also applies to unexpected emails that seem to come from the IRS. Remember, don’t open them and don’t click on attachments or links. For the latest information go to IRS.gov”.
Taxpayers should monitor not only emails, but also for text messaging, web sites, and posts on social networks, where requesting money or personal information.
“Criminals will use any opportunity to commit fraud on unsuspecting victims, especially when a group of people vulnerable or is in need, — said the head of the criminal investigation Department of the IRS don the Fort. — While you’re waiting to find out about your payment, criminals are making every effort to deceive you. The criminal investigation division of the IRS works hard to find these crooks and arrest them, but at the same time, we ask people to be vigilant.”
How to avoid becoming a victim of fraud
The IRS and its criminal investigation Division witnessed a wave of new and emerging phishing schemes against taxpayers. In most cases, the IRS will make payments to direct Deposit accounts previously submitted tax returns. Those taxpayers who previously filed but did not provide information about direct Deposit of IRS can provide your Bank information online on a newly developed secure portal IRS.gov. If the IRS has no information about the direct Deposit of the taxpayer, the check will be sent to the address specified in the file. Taxpayers should not provide your direct Deposit or other banking information to others for input on their behalf in a secure portal.
The IRS also reminds the pensioners from the requirement to file a tax return, that they would not need to perform any actions to receive payments in the amount of $1,200. Elderly people should be particularly careful during this period. The IRS reminds the pensioners, including recipients of forms SSA-1099 and RRB-1099, that no one from the Department will contact them by phone, e-mail, mail or in person, requesting any information to complete payment. The IRS automatically sends retired the $1200 — no additional steps or information for their receipt is not required.
The IRS reminds taxpayers that scammers can:
- to emphasize the word “Test stimulus” or “stimulus Payment”. The official term payment economic impact;
- ask the taxpayer to sign a receipt for payment of the economic impact;
- to ask by phone, email, text or social networks on the audit of personal or banking information, saying that this information is necessary to obtain or accelerate the payment of their economic impact;
- assure the victim that they can quickly get tax refund or payment of the economic impact, working on behalf of the taxpayer. This Scam can be carried out on social networks or even personally;
- send the taxpayer a bad check may, on the odd amount, then tell the taxpayer to call the number or check the information online to cash it.
The message associated with coronavirus or other phishing attempts
Those who receive unsolicited emails, text messages or messages on social networks are trying to gather information, which comes under the guise of information either from the IRS or from organizations closely associated with IRS, such as the Electronic Federal tax payments system (EFTPS), you should send it to phishing@irs.gov.
It is recommended that taxpayers not involve potential fraud online or by phone. Find out more about how to report suspected fraud by going to “Report phishing and online fraud” on IRS.gov.
Official information from the IRS about the payments in connection with the pandemic and economic impact can be found on IRS.gov. The page is updated when new information is available.
