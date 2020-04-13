Financial assistance in connection with the coronavirus: how to configure and monitor the money transfer
You may be able to receive faster assistance from the state in connection with the pandemic coronavirus by direct crediting funds into your Bank account. CNET talks about how and where to specify the account for such a transfer, if you haven’t already done so, and how to trace your payment.
Taxpayers who are eligible to receive Federal assistance in the amount of $1200 will begin to receive payments directly into the Bank account this week — if they have the opportunity. If you are unable to obtain electronic funds transfer according to the data specified in last year’s tax return, the IRS plans in a few days to open an online web application to help you quickly get compensation.
If you have not configured direct Deposit, your check will come by mail, which may take more time.
If you are one of the 80% of taxpayers that receive the tax refund through direct Deposit, all you need to do: the IRS already has all the necessary information about your Bank account, which is used to transfer funds. But if you are in those 20% that get the tax refund in the mail or not received at all — the IRS announced that April 17 will set up the online portal so you were still able to transfer electronically to your Bank account.
What data is required by the IRS in order to make a direct translation
You will need to have a Bank route and account number. You have several ways to find this information.
- The website of the Bank. On the website you can display the routing numbers and account number. For example, Bank of America sign in to your account, select the account you want to use and then click on the tab “Information and services” (Information & Services), to the right you see the rooms.
- Mobile app: if your Bank has an app, it can show you your account and routing numbers. For example, in BofA Bank of America’s click on the account you want to use, then scroll to the bottom of the application window to see your clear account and routing numbers.
- Printed receipt. In the bottom of the receipt you will probably see three sets of numbers: the first set of 9 numbers is your routing number. The second set of 8 to 12 digit number is your account number. The third set — which you use to setup direct Deposit is the check number.
It’s not too late to include your Bank information in the tax return
IRS stated that if you have not filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, you must submit it as soon as possible to include information about your direct Bank Deposit.
When you get the money
The IRS announced that the first shipment will begin on 13 April (wrote ForumDaily, they have already begun), and the online tool will start operating by April 17. Fox News reported that those who filed taxes in 2018 or 2019 and set up direct Deposit to the IRS, you will receive a refund by April 15.
