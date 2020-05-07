Financial assistance in connection with the coronavirus: the IRS wants to return money sent to accounts of deceased
Internal revenue service United States (IRS) announced that the receipts of Federal assistance to combat the economic crisis in connection with the coronavirus, issued in the names of the dead should be returned to the office. This writes Forbes.
If the checks were mailed, they must be cancelled and sent back to the IRS. If payments were made by direct Deposit, the taxpayer must write a check to the government and send it by mail.
The IRS determined the eligibility for Federal aid based on tax returns in 2018 and 2019. There are some precautionary measures to prevent the diversion of payments to the dead. For example, the social security Administration (SSA) maintains a file of deaths to prevent the granting of social security benefits to those who died.
The IRS used this list to determine who to send the checks. However, there may be omissions, if the list is not relevant.
The IRS has done a good job, wapda tens of millions of checks in a short period of time. But at this scale it is inevitable that some errors.
The IRS has not published the number of checks issued to deceased taxpayers. But it could potentially be a more serious problem than in previous years. Because the IRS tested the right to the receipt of Federal assistance on the basis of tax returns in 2018 and 2019. There were reports that some taxpayers receive payments even if they died in 2018.
The IRS today announced that cheques issued by the deceased should be returned, if the person died before they received a Federal payment.
The couple received two payments, must return the part that refers to the deceased spouse.
How to return the check to the IRS
The IRS provided instructions for the return of payments on your web site.
What to do if you received a check in the mail:
- Just write “Void” in the confirmation section on the reverse side of the cheque.
- Mail a voided check to the appropriate Department of the IRS listed here.
- Do not bind or bend check.
- Make a note stating the reason for the return cheque.
What to do if you receive a check through direct Deposit or have already cashed it:
- Send personal check, money order to the appropriate Department of the IRS listed here.
- Write on the check/money order to “US Treasury” and specify 2020EIP and taxpayer identification number (social security number or individual taxpayer identification number) of the payee.
- Attach a brief explanation of the reason for the return cheque.
The family of recently deceased taxpayers need to pay attention to is the IRS still gives incentive payments
The IRS continues to issue Federal payments. The majority of payments on deposits have already been made, but the IRS expects that paper checks will be processed within a few months. Pay attention to account statements and beneficiary if you have recently lost a family member.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Federal payments in connection with the coronavirus will not be taxed.
- If the government does not have the number of your direct Bank account, then some will have to wait for mailed checks until September.
- According to the bailout package, there are categories of persons who, although the income doesn’t get help. They should be listed here.
- The topic of governmental support is actively used by fraudsters. Their approach and ways to defend against them — the link.
- April 15, the IRS has launched an online tool that will allow you to enter information about your account, track payment and get the money as soon as possible. Details about how to use it, read here.
- After the commencement of payments, many have reported that when checking the payment status online, they found that the money was sent to the wrong account, including the dead.
- The majority of Americans will receive Federal payments government assistance in connection with the coronavirus automatically, but there are several reasons why payment may be delayed.
- 27 April it became known that the IRS has improved the tool for tracking payments in connection with the coronavirus: what has changed.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1085
[name] => help
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pomoshh
)
help
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4558
[name] => IRS
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => irs
)
IRS
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark