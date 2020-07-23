Financial markets and English for kids: how to spend a weekend in Miami (24-26 July)
What: The Course “History Of Russia”
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: the Course covers the history of Russia from the moment of formation of the state in the IX century until the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990-ies. You will learn about the personalities and events that forever changed the trajectory of the development of the country, as well as get acquainted with the main approaches to the study of the past and the basic concepts of historical science
Join the course at any time. The training is free.
Cost: free
What: The Vatican Museums
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Vatican Museums — a complex of museums located on the territory of the Vatican state. Their collections are created by popes and contain the artwork of classical masters, including works of the Renaissance.
Here gathered an extensive collection of relics, frescoes and classical statues. You can take an online tour of the Museum and to consider the famous exhibits, including the creation of Michelangelo in the Sistine chapel.
Cost: free
What: Course for security
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: In each school read mandatory courses on safety. Often, these courses are passing us by, because children and so don’t burn the fires, and the volcanoes of the city dweller rarely gets. The concept of “security” does not stay in our lives. Meanwhile, this area of knowledge also seeks to form a holistic view of our environment and help to adapt it.
The course is built on an interdisciplinary approach. This means that you will restore the connection between planetary and personal issues, the human and the animal worlds, natural and social phenomena. And, of course, learn how to make their lives safer.
Start learning right now. The training is free.
The course developed at Tomsk state University.
Cost: free
What: Masterpieces of XIX–XX centuries
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Learn how to read the paintings of great artists. Will help you with this special project of the Pushkin Museum.
Find out which characters are hidden in such paintings as: “Polyphemus” by Maurice Denis, “a Café in Arlie” Paul Gauguin, “the Girl on a ball” by Pablo Picasso, “the luncheon on the grass”, Claude Monet and other works, from which is breathtaking not only the connoisseurs of art.
Cost: free
What: Lecture on criminology
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: Criminology — the science of studying patterns and trends of crime, its causes and conditions, the offender and his criminal behavior. European University at St.-Petersburg has prepared exciting lectures on criminology.
In this course you will learn:
- How to measure crime.
- Why people commit crimes.
- Are there any born criminals.
- That teaches us violence.
- Why don’t all break the law.
Cost: free
What: English for kids
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: YouTube channel Pinkfong! Kids’ Songs & Stories – a place where children can not only fun, but also usefully spend their time. Here you can find hundreds of beloved children’s stories, poems and songs, including lullabies, tales and more.
Enjoy using learning songs and fairy tales created for preschoolers by experts in the field of child education.
Cost: free
What: Course “the Science of well-being”
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Course on “the Science of well-being” (The Science of Well-Being) consists of a series of tasks aimed at improving your own level of happiness and to build more productive habits. In preparation for these tasks, Professor Laurie Santos reveals misconceptions about happiness, talks about the peculiarities of the mind that make us think negatively.
As a result, you will receive tools that can help us to change.
To join the course by clicking on this link.
Cost: free
What: the Art of public speaking
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: We are not born with the ability to speak in public, and learning about it. It’s not a talent possessed by only a select group of people — that is a skill that can be mastered by everyone.
In this free course from Google, you will learn what body language is, why it is important during a public speech and how the right preparation will help to perform well in front of a certain audience.
Cost: free
What: the Course: “Financial markets”
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course from Yale University will reveal to you the principles of financial market. During training, emphasis will be placed on financial leadership skills.
In particular, you will learn what stocks, bonds, dividends and market constraints. Entrepreneurship skills, which you will receive during training will help you to effectively evaluate the situation the market and make informed investment decisions.
Cost: free
What: the Houston zoo
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Houston zoo is the second most visited in all of America. It is located within Hermann Park in Houston, Texas. The zoo contains more than 6,000 animals from 900 species.
Today you can go on a virtual walk around this place. Look at the herd of Asian elephants to giraffes and flamingos, chimpanzees and many other inhabitants of the zoo.
The web Cams operate during certain hours, while during the broadcast, you can change the angles and control the cameras.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
bookmark