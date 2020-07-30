Financial markets and English in a minute: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (July 31 – August 2)
What: Course “international market entry”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Learn how to take the company to the international level and to offer its services to clients abroad. Offer your goods and services in other countries to earn more.
If you want to learn how to reach the international level, take this online course from Google. You will learn a lot!
Cost: free
What: the Course “basics of programming”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Programmers are currently very popular, and their work is highly valued by employers. Becoming a programmer is never too late. If you have the willpower and desire, you will definitely achieve your goal.
The first step towards your dream can become a free education available from anywhere in the world. In this course you will learn the basic principles of coding, understand how it works and what you need. In short, a code is needed for many things: laptops, ATM machines and even cars. During training you will learn what the software code that is why there are so many coding languages and how they are combined to perform specific tasks.
Cost: free
What: a Course on fashion design from MoMA
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Designer clothes — one of the most prestigious and sought after creative profession in the world. If you are facing a choice of the future profession or want to change the present, this course will help you understand what is fashion design. Perhaps this is something that will cause you to have interest and desire to learn more.
Experienced designers, producers, historians and other specialists from the sphere of fashion and design will lift for you the veil of the mysterious world of clothing. You can immerse yourself in history and learn how to change clothes and the meaning which it has invested. You will also learn what is the life cycle takes clothes from its creation to in-store sales.
This exciting course from the Museum of modern art (The Museum of Modern Art).
Cost: free
What: The Course “History Of Ancient Greece”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Immerse yourself in the study of the history of Ancient Greece from the Bronze age to the death of Socrates in 399 year BC. Along with studying the most important events and personalities, you will consider broader issues such as political and cultural values and methods of historical interpretation.
Start your free training right now.
Cost: free
What: Course “Financial markets and institutions”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: In this course you will consider the main issues of functioning of financial markets activities of financial institutions examine the financial instruments which have to face the man in my life. In addition, you will learn the basic principles of investing surplus funds in financial markets, foundations of financial computing.
The course will allow the listener to better navigate in the modern financial world, to understand the causes of financial crises, the role of globalization and much more.
Cost: free
What: English in a minute
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Learn common English idioms online! Edition of “Voice of America” has provided access to a series of lessons on the YouTube channel.
Start to exercise right now. This is a great opportunity to spend time in quarantine to good use.
Cost: free
What: the national Park “dry Tortuga” in the United States
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: national Park “dry Tortugas” (Florida) is located on the territory of the archipelago of the seven coral reefs along with surrounding shoals. It is located in the ocean on the area of 26 thousand hectares, which includes seven Islands. Park can be reached only by boat or seaplane. Visitors are greeted by a built in the XIX century Fort Jefferson.
In the Park you can enjoy the natural beauty, including the coral reefs and Islands teeming with marine and animal worlds.
Cost: free
What: the Course “the Profession of a designer”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: this course consists of four online classes, you will review the features of all professions related to game design.
The first lesson focuses on what constitutes the profession of the designer as a whole: what this expert is in the gaming industry, what products it creates, what its tasks are different from tasks related professions.
The second lesson will reveal the direction of the game design, dedicated balance.
The third lesson – the opportunity to learn about what constitutes a profession level-designer.
The fourth lesson focuses on what constitutes the profession of a narrative designer.
Start online learning at any convenient time.
Cost: free
What: Course “WordPress freelancer”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: In this course you will learn the structure and capabilities of WordPress. You will also learn how to develop templates and plugins for WordPress.
Here is a list of topics that you will learn over 10 lessons:
- Installing WP on localhost. Home topic. The file hierarchy.
- What is a Custom Post Type. The function register_post_type().
- What is the Function register_taxonomy().
- Widgets and Sidebars in WordPress. Create your sidebar.
- How to create your Widget for WordPress?
- What is a Custom Template and how to create your own personal template to the page?
- How to change thumbnail size and create custom sizes.
- Support multi-language in WordPress. Unique prefixes.
- Connect CSS styles and JavaScript libraries.
- How to create navigation in WordPress? Working with WP_Query.
Cost: free
What: the Course “Advice from HR”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Is video course for beginners to experts on how to write a summary where to place it, how to behave in interviews and how to find a job.
During training you will learn:
- How to write an effective resume.
- Where to place your CV and look for a dream job.
- How to behave during a telephone interview.
- How to prepare for interview with employer.
- How to behave at a personal meeting with the employer.
- What to do after the interview.
Start learning right now.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
bookmark