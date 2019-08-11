Financier accused in sex trafficking of teenagers, committed suicide in prison in new York (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested in early July on charges of inducing minors to prostitution, August 10, was found dead in prison in new York, where 66-year-old businessman was awaiting trial. According to media reports, he committed suicide.

Epstein’s body was discovered at 07:30 local time on Saturday. It was reported, he was under surveillance to prevent suicide attempt, reports the Russian service of the BBC. He has tried to commit suicide in prison. 23 Jul Epstein was found on the floor of the chamber in a semi-conscious condition with markings on the neck. Then he was given medical aid and returned to the cell.