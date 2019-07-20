Find 10 differences: Kylie Jenner’s new best friend
Stars with surprising frequency into the scandals which are fighting and losing friends forever. No exception and Kylie Jenner (the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner) and her former best friend, jordyn woods. Girls quarreled once appeared in the media rumors that Jordin was the lover of Tristan Thompson, the husband of elder sister Kylie.
But grieved Kylie long. She has sent all its forces on the development of its brand, which has fallen in the Forbes and began raising a daughter. And in between family and career, found a new best friend — Anastasia of Karanikolov.
Not only that, they are having the best time at the General partying, girls alike as two drops of water. At the same time, Jenner and Karanikolov not be afraid to achieve even more similarity and try on the same outfits and wigs.
Despite a love of photoshop and plastic surgery, it is undeniable that both girls are real beauty. But we suggest you not to judge their similarity, and to be inspired to twin pic together with her best friend. Not for fun, but for the sake of likes on Instagram, who is about to disappear.
Next time, don’t be angry at a friend who bought the same dress. Find in this a reason to laugh and tell about your similarity in social networks. It’s so cute!