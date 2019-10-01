Find a job in Poland through a special firm: what is important to know, not to be trapped
Mykola between Borovoy (namely, as presented by the project Manager of one of the most famous Polish firms recruiting Foreign Personnel Service) received a good education and had a successful career in our country. He was a Director of a major Bank. The decision to radically change the fate it’s because of the lack of fulfilment he had felt, working within the strict framework of financial institutions. At the new place of work in Poland Mykola just busy, except direct duties, recruitment, professionally wondered who and why goes to Poland. Analysis of this process is simplified by the fact that Mr. Mykola is Ukrainian, and eighty percent clients just our countrymen.
“In Poland adopted a unique system of recruitment of labor migrants”
— Mykola, in conversation we rely on data of sociological research “Public profile of labour migrants from Ukraine”, prepared by order of your company and the Polish-Ukrainian chamber of Commerce research centre for Ostroh Academy. So, why Ukrainian migrant workers prefer to go to Poland?
— My answer is simple: they are needed. About two million people working age population of Poland in recent years moved further West, where wages are significantly higher: in the UK, Germany, Holland, Norway… And at the same time, the country already not the first year, continuing steady economic growth. Employers require the government to take action. The result in Poland was a completely unique, unparalleled system that allows after receiving permission to get a job, even those who, taking advantage of visa-free travel to the Schengen country, came here for three months. In addition, the relevant departments of the provinces, the foreigners identified by the law of six countries (Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Armenia, Russia, Georgia) can obtain a working visa for a period of six months. After man returns home to see if there is a desire, after some time again to come to work. I must say that among these countries the largest number — about eighty percent are Ukrainians.
— Then let’s just ask about the unpleasant: the press, and not only Ukrainian, but also Polish, spins the “horror stories” about Ukrainian immigrants who fall into labour exploitation in Poland.
— The press, even exaggerating, he does his job. Could it happen? Maybe if you consider the scale. For example, in 2017 in Poland was was the peak of work permits for Ukrainians — one million eight hundred thousand. Last year, a few less, but too much — about half a million. Everywhere you will hear the Ukrainian language: in stores, “McDonald’s”, not to mention the enterprises and construction sites. But there are also migrant workers from other countries. In this number the main thing — all to do officially, by law. Otherwise, just risks. Large employers have long ceased to do their own search.
The leasing company, not necessarily licensed, take the lead. We, as they say, under the order recruit for companies that signed the contract with us, the workers, taking them under his wing. That is, provide them with housing, often free insurance, they undergo preliminary medical examination, provided the work clothes, transport. As a result, people from the first days can calculate how much he earns, but don’t skimp on the Essentials. And very often returned to Poland.
“Arranging people to work, we take them under his wing — we provide housing, often free, insurance, work clothes… Man from the first days can calculate how much you earn”, — says Mykola between Borovoy
— You mean major enterprise with foreign capital. Can you name them?
— Sorry, not authorized to give out such information. But I can say that among my clients is the enterprise, where we must gain from two thousand workers.
“Most of our citizens agree to work not corresponding to their education”
— In Ukraine, many say that leaving the country skilled turners, fitters, welders and other workers.
— This trend, at least on the Polish market, has long been not traced, continues Mykola. People come here often with family and often families want to work. And this, if we are talking about the production, Assembly-line work that does not require high qualification.
— The other day in Warsaw I spoke with one Polish family from Zielona Gora. They admitted that marvel at the high education level of Ukrainians who come to their city to work, and do very unskilled work…
— It’s true. We have to meet here and our economists, financiers and teachers. Again stats: about seventy percent of the working population in Poland Ukrainians take on a job not corresponding to their education. At the same time, almost thirty-two percent of Ukrainians who come here have a higher education, seventeen percent higher, nineteen — average…
— Maybe that’s why our labor migrants began to actively hunt in the Czech Republic, Hungary, and now in Germany?
— As for the Czech Republic and Hungary, the requirements of their economies in the supplementary workforce identified less than in Poland. As for Germany, which seems closer to the experience of Poland is the largest EU economy and labour demand there is huge. But here we should take into account the expectations of the Ukrainians themselves, operating mainly in Poland. The first of these expectations — a salary that is much higher than in Ukraine. The second reason is guaranteed housing.
But the Ukrainians come to Poland because we are close to the culture of this country, we are mentally similar. Here and common history, as if anyone were evaluated, and intermarriage, and much more. Well, the main thing — language. Even the Ukrainians from the East or South of our country who have never heard Polish, coming here, more or less understand Polish. When approached, you know, what they want, which is very important in the workplace. Representatives of other nationalities with a lot harder. I’m not talking about the residents of Western Ukraine, most of whom speak Polish.
Therefore, while Polish employers and met with some anxiety the decision of the German government to open its market to workers from Eastern Europe, the simultaneous “leakage” of Ukrainians from Poland to Germany will not happen. In any case, next year. Will travel to Germany in the best case up to 20 thousand — those who know the German language at level B1 or even B2, specialists in certain areas.
Well, in the future, everything will depend on how Germany will behave in relation to migrant workers. With some effort she might make to catch up and the Polish state. Here, too, there is a problem: the extension of a work permit for a year, two or three may have to wait almost a year. I have experienced. And all because in the relevant departments of the provinces sorely lacking people. And Ukrainians will not go to work — it’s public service…
“It’s good that the Ukrainians are earning money in the West to invest in Ukraine”
— It is no secret that in Ukraine there are no jobs, especially on large productions. On the other hand, recently, in Ivano-Frankivsk saw a picture: the middle of the day, and local restaurants full of people. This people came from earnings from Portugal, Italy, Poland…
— While the salary in Ukraine is three times lower than in Poland, here will go. Similarly, as the poles now aspire to get to Norway.
— Recently we have whole areas built up with apartment buildings and the apartments they buy mostly migrant workers.
— Yes, it’s good that the Ukrainians are earning money in the West, putting them in Ukraine, solving their housing problems. Which, incidentally, similar to the poles. For example, in Wroclaw, where, according to various estimates, about one hundred thousand of the Ukrainians, the cost of housing starts from six thousand zlotys per square meter (nearly forty thousand hryvnias), and in the center at all reaches twelve thousand (nearly eighty thousand hryvnia). For the majority of poles earn that kind of money in Poland difficult. And the rent here is not cheap: the modest apartment of forty square meters will cost a few thousand zlotys, that is, more than twelve thousand hryvnia per month. Therefore, the Ukrainians, returning home after earnings, feel Ukraine wealthy people — we do it cheaper! By the way, and our research confirms this: only one in ten Ukrainians want to stay abroad forever.
— Then let’s dream a little. If you build factories near Ivano-Frankivsk and Kharkiv and to allow Ukrainians to receive a salary comparable to Polish, then they cease to think about work abroad. To work the poles went to us already. After all, in the Soviet Union, the poles have built the pipelines, schools and homes…
— Proposals for joint projects, constantly nominated for various Polish-Ukrainian economic forums. But their implementation is more complicated.
