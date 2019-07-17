Find me! Svetlana Loboda was declared wanted by the fan-dancer (video)
Recently, the Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda gave a big solo concert in the Russian Nizhny Novgorod. To show the artist prepared very carefully and even took with me for moral support 8-year-old daughter eve. And after the performance of ex-soloist of group “VIA Gra” suddenly blindsided fans of a strange statement.
In particular, Loboda published a video, shot during her concert. In the frame were recovety the man who sprawled on the floor of the stadium and began to quiver in ecstasy to the singing of Svetlana.
“About last night. Get in touch, young man. Want to get to know you better”, — has signed Loboda, published by the post.
View this post in Instagram
briefly about yesterday get up there, young man. Want to get to know you better #stadium #nizhnynovgorod #SuperStarShow
Some of the fans learned a zealous admirer of the singer.
“We saw him, it’s just what it was! And I noticed that he knows your entire repertoire. And he was screaming that the best you sing the song of the Moth”, wrote someone from the followers in the comments to the video.
An enthusiastic fan has yet to respond Loboda, but it is already learned by other viewers of the show. Subscribers were told that the man really knows the whole repertoire, but warned the actress from seeing the guy because he was obviously “on drugs”.
Meanwhile, according to rumors, the singer herself does not mind to indulge in illegal substances. At least in March of this year, during a tour Loboda in the US, her producer and part-time lover Natella Krapivin noticed in the famous American store that sells drugs. Eyewitnesses claim that she purchased “sickly”, is clearly not just for yourself.
As previously reported “FACTS”, during a rehearsal Sveta Loboda before the concert in the Russian Nizhny Novgorod, her eldest daughter eve was accused of trying to “copy” the style of behavior of a girl-party girl.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter