Find out what a magical gift you received on the day of his birth
Your date of birth is not a random set of numbers!
Coincidences do not exist. Everything in this world happens with a purpose.
By the way, from the point of view of alchemy, occultism and numerology your date of birth is not a random set of numbers. It shows about a magic gift that you received when you came into this world. And which, incidentally, may not even suspect.
It does not matter whether you believe it or not. Even if you’ve never tried to calculate this information – your gift is always with you. Agree, it would be very unfair not to know about it. After all, it is your strength, which you do not even know.
So, to calculate your magic gift, do the following:
Add the numbers of your birth date: day, month, year. Summarize until you get one digit.
For example, if you were born August 1, 1978, the calculations would be:
1 + 8 + 1 + 9 + 7 + 8 = 34 = 3+4=7.
As you’ll see shortly, the resulting number is of great importance. Based on the knowledge you learn about what didn’t even know existed.
Figure 1. Magic
If you got the calculations result in the number “1”, then you know what this number means creation, Creation.
It is thought that a number of people are born with the most powerful magical abilities. They have the key to the Kingdom of magic.
But even such people have an incredible will. But I have to warn you: try not to manipulate or to use your gift to control everyone and everything around.
Your Gift: The Will & Courage
Figure 2. Empathy
You are very sensitive to the energy that surrounds us. A lot more than other people. That’s why you already in early childhood are able to feel and understand other people. Know how to be compassionate and sympathetic.
Your magical gift is in your heart, whether you want it or not. And also in “third eye”.
You can use this gift to ease the pain of other people. Also – for quick recovery of your energy, when “grounded” and establish contact with nature.
Your Gift: Dreams & Intuition
Figure 3. The Triple Moon
This figure symbolizes the three phases of the moon. You are a “tool guide” of the triple Goddess. Of this Goddess in the treatise written by the English writer Robert graves “the White goddess”. According to the ideas of graves, the Triune goddess (he called her the “White Goddess of Birth, Love and Death”) is revered in the forms of “virgin”, “mother” and “crone”, which correspond to the three stages of female life and the three phases of the moon: young, full, and waning.
Therefore, you simultaneously present the power of creation and force of destruction. People often say: “Be careful what you wish for”. So you know – it’s about you. The fact that all your thoughts and desires can easily become a reality.
Your Gift: Creation & Destruction
Figure 4. Elementalist
The number “four” symbolizes the 4 elements of our Earth: Fire, Water, Air and Earth. Your essence is in perfect balance with all of these 4 elements so you are very rational and very smart.
As you constantly draw the energy of these elements, then you are very hard to cast a curse. The thing is that Fire, Water, Earth and Air create around you a kind of special magic field that beats any negativity.
Your Gift: Elemental magic
Figure 5. The spiritualist
The number “5” represents the fifth element, Spirit (Aether, as it was called in ancient Greek magic). Those born under this number are in constant contact with the spiritual realm. They can easily cause power from the other world and communicate with them.
That is why such people can be great spiritualists. Because they are controlled by the fifth element – Spirit!
Your Gift: Contact with the spirits & Magic Ancestors
6. Disciple Of The Sun
Figure 6 represents the Sun and all that is connected with it with him. Therefore, you have a powerful flow of energy within. Your magical Gift originates from the Sun. So you are practically omnipotent.
You are a healer and a leader. But don’t forget that great strength is also a huge responsibility. Try not to overdo it with his gift and not use it to the detriment of others.
Your Gift: Ritual Magic & Healing
Number 7. Disciple Of The Moon
The number 7 symbolizes the moon and all its magic. Your magical gift is a pure and unbridled magic of the moon.
You don’t even have anything to read or learn about ritual magic – you seem to know from birth what to do. And everything goes easily and skillfully. This gift of improvisation is associated with intuition, which is very strongly developed in you.
Another gift is that your dreams tend to be prophetic in nature. Once you have something start to dream – it is immediately executed. If you wisely and wisdom will use your gift, you will be able to work wonders!
Your Gift: Visions & Prophetic Dreams
Figure 8. Traditional witchcraft
The number 8 is considered to be one of the most magical. If your birthday is associated with the “8” you have great magical power.
Inside you “built” a kind of compass, and you know exactly what is right and what is not.
Your Gift: Energy Manipulation & Alchemy
Figure 9. Shaman
The last digit from the list symbolizes the Union of all of the above. It is a gate where everything ends and begins again. That’s why you see things like no other.
You are artistic and creative nature, so I see the world and people “outside the box” – with different focuses and perspectives. So you can heal and heal.
As this figure symbolizes the death and rebirth, you feel ghosts and spirits. So you can go beyond the boundaries of the familiar world and human possibilities, as do all shamans.
Your Gift: Astral Projection & The Guardian Spirit Of The Magic