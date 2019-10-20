Find out what it requires from the organizers of the concert Danilko
October 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Party vocal show “X-factor 10” on the STB Denis Rudoytold the casting of the project about the rider Verka Serduchka.
Denis is Director of the concert Agency, so that I ask the stars in their riders, knows firsthand. One of the unusual riders, according to the guy, was in his practice from Verka Serduchka. And all because Danilko asked to speak 100 Newspapers.
“I could not understand why they are needed. But during the concert I realized that these Newspapers are cut, made from confetti. In General, it’s effects, and it really looks cool”-
said party of the show.