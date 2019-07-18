Find out what you are a woman after a short test

| July 18, 2019 | News | No Comments

Узнайте, какая вы женщина, пройдя короткий тест

First

  • You are very strong in spirit;
  • your self-esteem is quite high;
  • your leadership skills at a fine level;
  • many people will follow you if you call;
  • honesty, sincerity and openness about you.

Second

  • You are emotional;
  • love to party;
  • know how to draw attention to himself;
  • strive to be first in everything;
  • optimistic;
  • cheer up everybody around you.

Third

  • You really know how to truly love;
  • always appreciate what surrounds you;
  • you are sincere and emotional;
  • very love life.

Fourth

  • One of my main qualities – energy and initiative;
  • there is also the risk appetite;
  • you absolutely do not fear difficulties;
  • can’t stand lies, betrayal and hypocrisy.

Fifth

  • You are an open person;
  • give others their warmth;
  • condescending attitude to everything you do not understand;
  • always ready to give advice and support.

Sixth

  • Think outside the box;
  • always unable to defend their own opinion;
  • well read and intelligent;
  • ambivert — are you comfortable both in solitude and company;
  • able to deeply feel many things.
Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.