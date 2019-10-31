Find out what you were on Zodiac sign in a past life
If you like horoscopes and astrology, then this article will be interesting for you! Often we rely on your Zodiac sign when they want to justify some actions or decisions. And it works, because we all know that often a zodiac sign really affects the formation of certain character traits. If you believe in the power of astrology, but today we will tell you unique information about what Zodiac sign you were in a past life!
Aries. Your last sign is Pisces. You were spiritually developed person, which could boast of outstanding intellectual abilities. It left its mark, so now, being an Aries, sometimes it can be difficult to deal with egocentrism, which entails your last sign.
Taurus. You were an Aries! You easily could be called a fighter who often showed flashes of anger. You were complicated but now you know how to enjoy even the little things of life without fear of their own bad mood.
Gemini. Your last sign — Taurus. You cared about nature and wanted more time to spend with creatures. Did you prefer to dream than to believe in rationalism. Now you’ve got critical thinking, which helps a lot in life.
Cancer. You were Twins. In a past life you were a carefree person who thought little about their safety. Have you ever thought about the consequences. Now you focus on specific goals and know exactly what course should be followed.
Lion. You were a Cancer. Before, fear was the driving force behind all your decisions. You were afraid almost of his own shadow. Now your courage has no limits! Sometimes you don’t even think about what might be the consequences of certain actions, as we believe in your strength and power!
Virgo in a previous life was a Lion. You were a selfish man who cared about the people around them. It was like your sin, so in real life you become absolutely the opposite sign that cares about others more than himself.
Libra was a Virgin. Earlier you all were doing for others, sacrificing their own desires. In the present life gave you the opportunity to learn to weigh their needs and the needs of others, and then to choose what is a priority for you.
Scorpio in a past life was Weights. Before you have too much time spent on reflection, therefore, did not receive from life what you wanted. Now you with all the passion grasping at opportunities to get what they want.
Sagittarius in a previous life was a Scorpio. In the past, you loved not all men, but in the present found an opportunity to make the right decisions himself without offending other people.
The ibex in a past life was a Sagittarius. Before you fun examined life, but now have learned to make rational decisions and to draw from all that is happening wisdom.
Aquarius in a previous life was a Capricorn. You were too hard-working person, so often be tired. Current Zodiac sign gave you a gay character, which helps to relax!
Fish was Aquarius. You were a happy man who never cared about the rules. Now you have become dreamy and was able to come up with your own world of dreams!
As you can see, many signs are literally on the heels of each other! It’s not without reason. As you can see, the sign of the present life actually corrects cons last. Astrology never ceases to amaze!