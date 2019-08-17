Find vintage recipe! A powerful blend of 3 medicinal ingredients to get rid of the 17 diseases faster than any pill!
This is the most powerful natural remedy helps better than many drugs!
In ancient Sanskrit, Ayurveda is referred to the most powerful antibiotic, it is a mixture of turmeric, raw honey and black pepper.
This powerful antibiotic, it fights against bacterial and viral infections, strengthens the immune system and has powerful anti-inflammatory properties that will help with seasonal allergies. It improves digestion, beneficial effect on healthy intestinal flora and has no side effects.
FASEB Journal in July 2010 published the results of a study that explains how honey kills bacteria.
Scientists have discovered that the bees produce a specific protein known as defensin-1, which is part of the honey. On the basis of this protein in the future it is possible to make medicines to fight antibiotic-resistant infections.
On the other hand, numerous experiments on animals and in vitro have confirmed the potent antimicrobial ability of turmeric .
We offer you to get acquainted with the old recipe !
Composition:
1 tablespoon of turmeric powder
100 g of natural honey
Pinch of black pepper
Black pepper improves the absorption of turmeric and its bio-availability. For additional effects, health enhancing, you can add:
2 tablespoons natural Apple cider vinegar,
1 teaspoon lemon zest
Preparation:
Mix all ingredients with a wooden spoon. The mixture should be stored in a glass container, tightly closed, for up to 2 weeks. If you notice a metallic taste in the mouth after administration of the therapeutic compound, means that it can no longer be used.
Recommendations for use:
In the case of colds and flu, you should take
1 day: half a teaspoon of the mixture every hour
2nd day: half a teaspoon every 2 hours
3rd day: half a teaspoon 3 times a day.
In the case of seasonal allergies, or if you just want to stimulate the immune system, it is recommended to take one tablespoon daily.
Bronchitis, asthma should take half a teaspoon of medicine three times a day . You have to keep the dose of the mixture in your mouth until then, until it is completely dissolved. The therapeutic mixture can be taken during meals or as a therapeutic tea by adding hot water ( not boiling water!)
Indo-Tibetan medicine offers different ways to use turmeric depending on the problem:
-before eating in diseases of the throat or lungs;
-in meals, to aid digestion;
-after meals in the case of renal disease or the large intestine.
Cautions:
Turmeric is not recommended in case of gallbladder disease, as it causes the reduction of the gall bladder walls and can worsen pain.
You should also avoid turmeric if you have low blood pressure because it lowers blood pressure.
Before taking any traditional medicine, it is recommended to consult a doctor!