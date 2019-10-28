Finished shooting a 25-second film about James bond
Premiere is Not the time to die will be held in the UK on 3 April, in USA – 8 April 2020.
Finished shooting a new 25-second film about James bond “No time to die” with Daniel Craig in the lead role. About the creators of the project said on Twitter on Saturday, 26 October.
“This all with “No time to die.” See you in cinemas in April 2020″, – stated in the message.
Recall premiere in the UK on April 3 in the US – 8th. In addition to Daniel Craig in it will star Oscar winner Rami Malek. The role of bond girl léa seydoux will perform. The James bond car Aston Martin will be Valhalla. The film’s Director is Cary Fukunaga.