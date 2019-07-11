Finishes Pugacheva? Orbakaite suspected in the desire to publicly humiliate the Diva
Fans of Christina Aguilera are sounding the alarm: in their opinion, in the life of their pet virtually does not appear Alla Pugacheva. Some of them saw the answer to the last publication of Christine in the social networks in which she allegedly made fun of “megalomania” Pugacheva.
The reason for these findings served as the post Orbakaite in social networks, where she decided to show the pillow with the inscription: “the Queen … of everything,” writes VladTime.
Because this phrase includes a swear expression, the message in it can hardly be considered positive.
“Someone might think, that Christina wanted to emphasize their status and influence in society, but the singer said in this photo, the account of his mother, conveying the message to her”, — says the publication.
The journalists, coming from a publication, it is concluded that in this way Orbakaite wanted to show that her mother is overwhelmed with its grandeur and otherwise enjoy their own “cult of personality”. In addition, this position Christine fully explained why Pugacheva avoids personal meetings with her, because the difference in Outlook could lead relatives to a strong conflict, which they carefully camouflage.
The newspaper reminds that this year Alla Borisovna has not seen fit to attend the birthday of his daughter, and in fact there has been even the ex-husband of singer Philip Kirkorov, not related by blood. Also Pugacheva has not appeared on the birthday celebration son Kirkorov Martin, where Orbakaite with her family appeared in the list of invited guests. It is worth to mention that the man appears at the castle, his ex-wife much more than her daughter, which clearly indicates the reluctance of Christina to bond with her mother.
“Looks like Orbakaite still feels that is in the shade Pugacheva, because many to this day believe the talent of Christina is mediocre, but its getting to the stage merit of the mother. However, Orbakaite should think about their behavior, it is not excluded that such attacks it “finishes” the elderly diva. It is obvious that the 70-year-old singer may take things too much to heart, and nerves, as we know, can develop a dangerous disease”, the article says.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Alla Pugacheva scared fans strange photo of his youngest daughter some fans worried about the mental balance of the famous singer.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter