Finland will start issuing five-year multiple visas to Russians (PHOTO)

From February 2, 2020 Finland will start issuing the Russians a five-year Schengen visa, according to the Association of tour operators of Russia. This happens because will enter into force the new visa code of the European Union, reports “Interfax”.

In particular, the Consulate General of Finland in St. Petersburg will begin to issue multiple-entry visas for five years to the Russians, if they already had a Finnish visa for two years and it has been used without violations, said the head of the visa Department of the Embassy Anneli Nummelin. To apply for a visa is six months prior to the trip.

Now for a visa is available for three months. The right to a five-year visa for Finland are members of national and regional governments and parliaments, members of Supreme courts, their spouses and minor children, and spouses and children of persons who besides Russian has citizenship of the European Union.

From January to September 2019, the Consulate General in St. Petersburg issued 535,000 visas, and for the entire 2018 – nearly 545 000. Diplomats predict that in just 2019, Demissie will get 700,000 applications for Finnish Schengen.

The term of registration of visas in St. Petersburg currently stands at two weeks. During holiday time it can increase to three weeks.