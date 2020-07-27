FINTECH company Moneyveo was awarded “Star of quality 2020”
Moneyveo once again became the best enterprise of Ukraine in the framework of the National quality rating of goods and services “Star quality”.
Each year the jury of the contest selects leaders on the basis of economic and financial indicators of companies.
“Since the founding of the company in 2013-m to year we are constantly improving our products, adapting them to the changing realities of economic processes and customer needs. Unchanged is the main credo of the company is to provide convenient and quality financial services, here and now. We value the trust of our customers – today it is over 920,000 Ukrainians – says CEO Alain Moneyveo Andronicus. Cutting – edge technology and high customer focus and, of course, the team of professionals are key to success of our company.”
The title “the Best enterprise of the country” is awarded for high quality and achievement of top positions in business among companies operating in Ukraine. The rating of “Star quality” are on the basis of official data of the state statistical bodies of Ukraine. It completely eliminates the human factor in the decision.
“Rating indicates investment attractiveness of companies and informs about their status. It is the result of hard work and well-deserved prestige in the eyes of customers, partners and competitors,” – said the head of the National rating “Star Quality” Artem Koval.
Earlier Menveo has won such awards as “brand of the year”, “choice of the year”, Pay Space Magazine Awards, “leader of the year”, Effie Awards Ukraine, etc.
Recall Moneyveo – the first Ukrainian service of online lending and one of the largest fintech companies in Ukraine. Special attention is paid to the protection of personal customer data. In April Menveo received a new certificate of PCI DSS Service Provider Level 1, confirming the highest level of data security of payment cards. Also this year, the company entered the Asian market by launching online lending in Vietnam.
