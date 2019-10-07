Fire in California Oktoberfest: the owner of restaurant rescued the visitors and became a hero
Five people were injured when during the celebration of Oktoberfest in a German themed shopping and dining complex in southern California in a series of explosions in an underground electrical vault caught fire. About it writes USA Today.
According to the battalion chief of the city fire Department Jeff, two firefighters and two employees of the restaurant were hospitalized with minor injuries.
“He is a hero”
Bernie Bischoff, owner of Old World restaurant, was seriously injured during the explosion. He was hospitalized with burns of second and third degree 38% of the body.
Noticing a strange smell from the area stores, Bischof was evacuated of all visitors, approximately 40 minutes before the explosion.
“He’s a hero,” said the press Secretary of the Oktoberfest Dan Escamilla, adding that more people could be hurt if the restaurant was full.
The first blast sprayed mineral oil which used to cool transformers and may have caused subsequent explosions, said the police. The cause of the explosions is still being investigated.
Witnesses say that they heard about three explosions that occurred during the annual celebration of Oktoberfest at 35 miles (56 km) South of downtown Los Angeles.
26-year-old Megan hawk said they saw flames rising from the floor near the patio.
“It was like a giant fireball that soared, she said. — And then there was a second explosion, possibly in 10 or 20 seconds.”
According to her statement, the flames rose above the roof of the building to 40 feet (12 m) into the air and swept the place of celebration of Oktoberfest.
Southern California crews worked all night to replace damaged transformers in the vault and restore power, said spokesman Robert Villegas. According to him, 1,700 customers lost electricity.
Pat Brassil said that was near the complex, where celebrated Oktoberfest. He saw the flames flashing near the entrance.
“It just lit up the sky — Pat said in an interview. — All went crazy and shouted”.