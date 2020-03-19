Fire services Museum and online Central Park tour: how to spend a weekend in new York (20-22 March)
What: Exhibition of works by Ukrainian artist
When: Friday-Sunday, March 20-22
Where: The Ukrainian Museum 222 East 6th Street (between Second and Third Avenues) New York, NY 10003
Read more: Mikhail Turovsky was born in 1933 in Kiev, in the family of Jews. As a child he endured the horrors of the Second world war. Evacuated from Kiev family endured hardships in Uzbekistan, before returning to war-devastated Ukraine.
Exhibition of works of Turov depicts two major tragedies of the twentieth century that have influenced Ukrainians and Jews: the famine of the early 1930-ies and the Holocaust 1940-ies. Many of his works are performed quite safely — dense saturated colors and precise brush strokes give the paintings a special expression. A recurrent theme in his works are emotional image of the mother and child, symbolizing for the artist the meaning of earthly existence.
Cost: $0-8
What: the Museum of fire protection
When: Friday-Sunday, March 20-22
Where: New York City Fire Museum, 278 Spring St, New York, NY 10013
Read more: new York’s Museum of fire protection is one of the most important in the country collections of art and artifacts related to the fire Department. Two exhibitions traces the development of firefighting in new York from the early bucket brigades to the present day.
Visitors will see the horse-drawn carriage, early rescue gear and equipment from different eras, and motorized vehicles such as engine American La France in 1921. Each exhibit gives you an idea of how it was developed fire in different years. Also on display are the tools and clothing used by modern firefighters.
Cost: $5-10
What: Concert of the Russian artist
When: Friday, March 20, from 20:00
Where: the Soapbox Gallery 636 Dean Street, Brooklyn New York, NY
Read more: Misha Piatigorsky — spirited jazz pianist, composer and producer, best known as the author brilliantly uniting the worlds of serious jazz and pop music. Mike mixes powerful melodies with an unusual harmonic sensitivity. This sound is deeply personal, but cosmopolitan dimension, reflecting his experience of Russian-Jewish immigrants, who grew up in the United States. The great nephew of the legendary cellist Gregor Piatigorsky, he works in new York city and displays a modern jazz sound beyond the standards.
Cost: $15-20
What: Free English language course for business
When: Friday-Sunday, March 20-22
Where: online, on Coursera
More info: This course is designed for those who speaks English poorly, but is interested in learning more about global business Economics. Here you will learn about the topics and language required for success in the international market. You will learn business English with listening and video lectures, as well as enrich your vocabulary business vocabulary.
To register for a course and start learning English language at the link.
Cost: Free
What: an Online visit to the Guggenheim stairs
When: Friday-Sunday, March 20-22
Where: online
Read more: Google Street View allows visitors to explore the famous spiral staircase of the Guggenheim, without leaving home. There you can find incredible works of art from the eras of impressionism, post-impressionist, modern and contemporary.
To visit the online tour available on the link.
Cost: Free
What: Virtual tour of Central Park
When: Friday-Sunday, March 20-22
Where: online
Read more: of Course, you can see Central Park in many famous movies and television shows, but have you ever made a 3D tour of this Park? Just follow the link below to enjoy this wonderful place from the comfort of home.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 6009
[name] => exhibition
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vystavka
)
exhibition
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 6181
[name] => free
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => besplatno
)
free
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13344
[name] => new York
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => nyu-jork
)
New York
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 19078
[name] => weekend in new York
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-nyu-jorke
)
weekend in new ЙоркеFacebookVkontakte
bookmark