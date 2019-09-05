Fire show and performance athletes: where to go this weekend in Kiev
Autumn in Kiev pleases us fine days. Therefore sin not to take advantage of the nice weather and go for a walk. The more that is where to go. This weekend Kyiv celebrates the day of birth of Andrew’s descent. Also in the capital Hydropark on Saturday, September 7, will host a festival of fire and circus art Burnin’ Kyiv Fest. The event can be accessed from 12:00 to 23:00, but the most interesting thing left “for starters” — in the second half of the day.
The festival program:
– master classes by artists — “trainers” of fire, as well as professionals creating special effects for TV and cinema, at 18:00;
– will compete in the skill of experts of fire genre — 19:00;
– will be enchanting and unforgettable gala-show of festival participants — 20:30.
Venue: metro station “Hydropark”, the output in the direction of the rides and the former restaurant “Hunter”, Parking.
And in another Park, “Murom” (from 11:00 to 22:00 on-site X-PARK), 7 Sep planned celebrating the power and achievements. Here are the strongest athletes, will host a variety of competitions. In addition, offers activity for the whole family under the fiery music. On this perspective, family vacation organizers said Muromets Kyiv Fest Edition. At the festival you can meet strongman Vasyl Virastyuk, the world champion strongman Sergey Konyushkov, the Guinness World Records record holder Oleg Technisub and others.
The program includes workshops on sports, the star football match and children’s championship. Show spectacular show bodybuilders, Amateurs-strongmen will compete for the Cup, put on a show, “chainsaw”, one of the strongmen pull five trucks weighing more than 42 tons (!). The Park is going to establish not one national record on the water, riding on the “iron horse.” But still a show of stand-riders of Ukraine, competition for children on the scooters, fair from local designers, quests, concert and more.
Meanwhile, in a weekend we can appreciate the new stair, which helped to build one of the capital’s patrons: now the artists ‘ Alley you can go down from St. Andrew’s Church in easy steps. Ladder created by the same principle, that of Pataki to the memorial tanners: the precast reinforced concrete construction of fixed wooden steps. In the evening there will be a light, an LED backlight are even equipped with handrails. The new design became part of the route, which passes through the Park “Vladimirskaya Gorka”. Soon will be completed the reconstruction of the second turn. Already there are paved paths, installed lighting, installed a video surveillance system. In this area also posted two new pavilions and renovated an old (and the slope beneath it reinforced retaining walls).
For example, citizens are invited to “Onni fairs is the people’s” festival and “Sustern other.”
Recall that in the summer in the Kiev Hydropark conducted a large-scale cleaning. In particular, put in order “the sleeping giant” — a well-known Venice island between the two banks.
