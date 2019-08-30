Fire show ultras Legia almost burned the stadium “Rangers” in the match of Europa League (video)
In the second leg of the last qualifying round of the Europa League “Glasgow Rangers” at home “Ibrox stadium” took “Lehi” and, thanks to the unique goal of Alfredo Morelos, scored on 90+1 minute, won 1:0, which, given the first match in Warsaw (0:0), allowed the team Steven Gerrard to enter the group stage of LE.
However, a goal by Colombian striker owners was not the only episode worthy of attention.
Also noted fans “Legia”, who staged an incredible fire show right on the stadium, than, probably, stirred the local fire Department. We will add that in next Sunday in the 4th round of the championship of Scotland at “Ibrox stadium” will be another historic confrontation between Celtic and Rangers – Old Firm (the Old Firm Derby). The arena is awaiting the next test.
After three rounds of “Celtic” and “Rangers” lead the standings, with 9 points.