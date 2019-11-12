Fire water from the air: in the United States launched the production of ecological vodka
In the U.S., where Ukraine was recently a cybercriminal extradited from Lithuania, is becoming increasingly popular startup Air Co, which offered the eco-technology of vodka from carbon dioxide and water. This writes gazeta.ru.
On a small eco-friendly factory in Brooklyn, the company founders — Gregory Constantine and Stafford Skien — produced vodka is simple: when the manufacturer applies is not a traditional method of fermentation, and new patented technology by which carbon dioxide emissions are converted to ethanol. Then make a vodka of a premium class. For production of one bottle takes about 0.2 cubic meters of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
The process is fairly simple and is not something innovative. It is based on the process of photosynthesis in plants, but it happens much more efficient.
“Instead of just stepping in the commodities market and start trading with ethyl alcohol, we decided to think about what would be beneficial to produce ethanol of high purity. And it just so happens that we are engaged in the production of vodka”, — explains General Director of the Air Co. Gregory Constantine.
According to him, each bottle of vodka during their life cycle, absorbs from the atmosphere as much carbon dioxide as eight adult trees. And the only byproduct is oxygen.
Subsequently, they plan to engage in the manufacture of perfume and other popular products for the production of which ethanol is applied.
As previously reported “FACTS” in Ukraine also has its own “special” technologies of vodka production. Unfortunately, they cannot be called legal and quality. So, in the beginning of the year in Nikolaev it was the underground shop where home-made vodka tsehoviki mixed process water from the tap with alcohol. And to make “cognac” and “brandy”, added dyes and fragrances.
