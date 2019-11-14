Fired another head coach of club of the Ukrainian Premier League
Vitaly Kosovskiy
Vitaly Kosovskiy left the position of head coach of “Vorskla”, the official website of the club.
The club said Ukrainian specialist of its decision immediately after the evening session of the first team.
It is worth noting that Kosovo and his coaching staff continue to work in the club structure. About who will head the club, not yet reported.
Recall that Kosovo was replaced by Vasyl Sachko, the post of coach of the team in March of this year
In the championship Vorskla after 14 rounds occupies the last place in the table Favbet League.
In the last round of the Kosovo “white-green” lost “Lviv” 0:2.