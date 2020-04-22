Firefighters are asking the Americans not to disinfect the mask in the microwave
Microwave — not a place to disinfect the protective mask that you use during a pandemic coronavirus, reminds the New York Post.
Officials of the fire service of new Hampshire are warning residents that it is impossible to sterilize the mask in a microwave oven, claiming that it can easily cause a fire.
“The office of the State fire Marshal NH (NHFMO) would like to remind everyone that the processing of the masks in the microwave to kill germs is a fire hazard phenomenon and the extremely bad idea” — said in a message posted on Facebook, along with photos, which show the badly charred mask.
“Tissue mask can quickly overheat and catch fire. Disposable masks also have a metal nose clip and can cause sparks, fire and/or break microwave”, — says the publication.
Some States, including new York, require that the inhabitants covered the face if they go outside, and some companies are denying access to those who violate this order.
The centers for control and disease prevention recommend “regular wash” cloth masks in the washing machine, while the Department of health of the state of new York recommends “to change mask and erase them when they become dirty or wet”.
