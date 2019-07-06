Fires, destruction, injury: implications for the second day of a massive earthquake in California. VIDEO
In southern California there was a second powerful earthquake per day. Push a magnitude of 7.1 was recorded on 5 July and became the most powerful in the last 20 years. The earthquake epicenter was located 240 kilometers North-East of Los Angeles, his focus lies at a depth of ten kilometers.
Seismologist Lucy Jones told the BBC that the earthquake may continue: “We have not seen that a similar process has suddenly stopped.”
“Each earthquake increases the probability of the next aftershocks”, she added.
According to experts, it is unlikely that an earthquake will cause aftershocks on other fault lines of the earth’s crust.
The quake was felt far away — he felt the residents of Las Vegas in neighboring Nevada and residents of Mexico. The next morning it became known that the tremors were reported even in the South to San Diego, North to San Francisco and Reno, Nevada, East to Phoenix.
Live from Las Vegas:
Governor of California Gavin Newsom offered his “wholehearted support” to all the victims, sent a request to the President of the United States to introduce emergency situation in the region and the receipt of Federal assistance.
The damage of the earthquake
In the settlements in the epicenter area of the earthquake fires broke out, rescue and emergency services working in emergency mode.
“We have fires, gas leaks, injuries, people without electricity, said Peggy Bryden, mayor of Ridgecrest, which was the epicenter of the earthquake. — We deal with it as you can.”
Fire chief Kern County David Witt, said after the earthquake, about 1,800 people were left without electricity. Fortunately, according to him, the people escaped with minor cuts and bruises, more serious injuries no one got it.
Fire Department County of San Bernardino stated, “the damage is more significant than from yesterday (4 July) earthquake” and reported numerous fires and gas leaks.
Officials said that it is still unclear how much damage was caused, and how many people were injured in the state.
The earthquake that occurred on Thursday, July 4, damaged a few houses in the state. Fire Department Los Angeles reported that nobody was injured or killed. The official statement said that the government saw “no serious damage to infrastructure” after the assessment of the extent of the incident.
What is known about the new earthquake
The earthquake occurred at 20:19 local time on Friday, July 5, according to the US Geological survey (USGS). After the first earthquake on 4 July seismologists warned that aftershocks can continue over a long period of time.
For California earthquakes are not uncommon, the state goes through some of the faults — places where tectonic plates come together.
Residents fear large-scale disaster
The latest series of earthquakes caused relatively little damage, but significantly shook the nerves of the locals. According to seismologists, the event serves as a Wake-up call for residents of densely populated areas such as Los Angeles, that large, catastrophic earthquake is only a matter of time. If the magnitude 7.0 and above will affect Los Angeles, the possible widespread destruction and loss of life.
The last major earthquake in southern California a magnitude of 6.7 magnitude occurred in 1994 and was centered in a densely populated area of Los Angeles. The tragedy killed 57 people and caused damage of billions of dollars.
Aftershocks and forecasts
As noted by Reuters the morning of 6 July, after a major earthquake was followed by at least 16 aftershocks of magnitude 4 or higher. USGS warns about the likelihood of at least 50% for a new earthquake of magnitude 6 in the coming days.
According to Lucy Jones, a seismologist from the California Institute of technology (CalTech), Friday’s earthquake was the strongest in 20 years — the previous shot of a magnitude of 7.1 points struck the Mojave desert near the base of the marine corps Twentynine trees in 1999.
Damages continue to be assessed. For fresh information, in Ridgecrest broke out a lot of fires due to ruptured gas pipeline in the town of the Throne, the building collapsed. In Kern County a mudslide blocked highway 178.
Service commuter rail Los Angeles Metrolink tweeted that immediately after the earthquake stopped the transport, which was 4 million people.
Earthquake felt in greater Los Angeles shook for about 40 seconds. It was possible to observe a strong emotion in the pools, while shooting a movie, shook the television camera, the people fled from the stadium during the match “Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres”.
Presenter CBS dived under the table in the middle of a newscast heard in the background shouting: “Climb under the table!”, in the video is clearly seen as the camera shakes and the room.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Fourth of July in southern California recorded tremors of magnitude 6.6. The epicenter was located 18 kilometers North-East of the city of Ridgecrest, the center lies at a depth of 8.7 kilometer.
- The fifth of July in southern California there were hundreds of weaker aftershocks — aftershocks. The power of the majority of the aftershocks was in the range of 2 to 3 points, some in the range of 3 to 4 points.
- It turned out that the early warning system, launched earlier this year as part of the pilot program has not warned residents of Los Angeles about a strong earthquake.
- The evening of July 5 in southern California, an earthquake of magnitude of 7.1, the most powerful in the last 20 years. Tremors were registered in 20.19 local time. The epicenter was located 193 kilometers North of Los Angeles, his focus lies at a depth of ten kilometers.