Fires, floods and tornadoes: element attacked the popular resorts (video)
This week the popular resorts of Europe suffered from a natural disaster. This writes Euronews.
So, by the powerful storm Monday, July 15, hit the Eastern part of Sicily (Italy). In the city of Avola, a subordinate administrative centre of Siracusa, within minutes the streets turned into raging torrents of water.
As a result of intensive rain flooded the basements of houses and underground passages. The traffic was very difficult. The flow of water was carrying away cars, one car was washed into the sea. Fortunately, all has done without victims.
According to local meteorologists, in just 20 minutes in Avola fell 20 mm of rainfall.
At this time over the Black sea North coast of Turkey was swept by a huge waterspout.
Local newspaper Güneş Gazetesi published a video on its YouTube channel.
sabah karadeniz üzerinde seyreden hortum ilçemizi selamladı pic.twitter.com/2swTfr8d8x
— Çatalzeytin Belediyesi (@catalzeytinbld) July 15, 2019.
It is reported that the storm came close to the coast in the area of Catalzeytin of Kastamonu province, but the land came out, dissolving above the water. The elements have not caused damage, injured no.
At the same time on the popular zrće beach on the Croatian island of Pag was forced to leave about 10 thousand people. After reports of outbreak of a fire in the night of Tuesday in the pine forest police ordered the evacuation of all visitors of night clubs of the island.
In extinguishing the fire were involved, three fire-fighting aircraft. Fortunately, all has done without victims. The flames had been brought under control.
The wildfire at Fresh Island Festival right now is mad. Whole thing been locked off pic.twitter.com/qUCu2QPodw
— Chloe Foskett (@ChloeeeeF) July 16, 2019.
Another fire was blazing in the tourist region of the Costa del Sol in southern Spain, on Tuesday, he was able to locate.
Ohhh at least I got to enjoy #freshisland … pic.twitter.com/WZ5hVHPOMy
— seb (@shh360) July 16, 2019.
In addition, the district municipality of Benejama near Valencia on Monday burned about 1 thousand hectares of land. On victims and destructions were reported. To cope with the fire element managed also thanks to the favorable weather conditions — lower temperatures and rain. As a precaution in the area were evacuated 84 people.
Zrce beach is on fire #pag #zrce #Croatia pic.twitter.com/vPeJVCpTwJ
— Aleyrus (@aleyrus) July 16, 2019.
As previously reported “FACTS” over the Ukrainian Uzhgorod swept by a strong tornado that perivale roofs off of several houses in the village of syurte and destroyed billboards. The disaster seriously damaged the vegetable gardens and fruit trees.
