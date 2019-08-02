Fires in Siberia are “put out” shamans
On the sacred for the peoples of the Baikal island Olkhon on Sunday will meet dozens of shamans.
They will cause the rain to shed to burning in forests of Siberia.
This writes TASS.
In the Krasnoyarsk region, Yakutia and the Irkutsk region, a total of burns more than a million hectares of forest. These hotbeds extinguished only 3.3%, the rest of the forest, as reported, decided to just leave to burn.
The Federal government laid the responsibility for the elimination of fire on regional officials.
July 31-fighting in Yakutia and the Krasnoyarsk Krai directed planes be-200.
Earlier forest fires that engulfed remote areas of the Krasnoyarsk territory, Yakutia and a number of neighboring regions of Siberia long extinguished, explaining the high costs.
Since these areas are no inhabitants and no infrastructure, it was considered that the cost of fighting forest fires will be larger than the damage caused to them.
The Governor of Krasnoyarsk region Alexander USS said to eliminate fire in Siberia doesn’t make sense, including from-for threats of life of the rescuers and for economic reasons.
In the end, the choking smog has covered the Siberian city, and came even to the Urals, the Volga region and Kazakhstan.