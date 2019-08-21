Fires in Siberia: Russian Orthodox Metropolitan on the helicopter with icons spread around the burning forests
In the Altai region on Thursday, August 15, held the air, a procession with icons to combat wildfires in Siberia. This was reported on the website of the Barnaul diocese.
The event was made at the request of the Ministry of natural resources and ecology of Altai territory, it was held by Metropolitan of Barnaul and Altai Sergius.
Sergius took the icon of the Mother of God “life-giving spring” and “Korobeinikova-Kazan”. He also blessed the earth Honest Holy cross and Altai forests sprinkled with Holy water. During the flight, read the prayers, akathists and canons.
In early August, the area of forest fires in Siberia has reached almost three million hectares. Only after the size of fires per month has tripled from one million hectares, officials decided to put out a “closed foci in the control zone”, the damping which was previously found to be ineffective due to high costs. The Ministry of emergency situations of Russia argue that the main cause of forest fires in Siberia is careless handling of fire.