Fires in Siberia: the network got the video, as terrified animals flee from the forest
Terrible fires in Siberia that blaze for several days, has caused irreparable damage to the forest and the animals living in it. The witnesses recorded on video as escape from the forest wild animals, running up to people on the road.
The video was shot in Ust-Kut districts area, it shows from the burning forest out of the wild foxes. The surviving animals will try to find a safe place and food. They approach humans in search of salvation.
As writes the local resource IRK experts warn that a meeting with the predators can be dangerous. People are advised not to approach him.
In the village Samsar nizhneudinskiy district, at the end of July, the inhabitants of one of private houses found in the wall of a bear. The predator behaved aggressively, creating a threat to the life of the owners. Police arrived on the scene were forced to use his gun and kill a bear.
According to eyewitnesses, in the Krasnoyarsk region people saw the cubs who came to the road in search of food and water. Bear himself came over to their car without fear of people and readily taking treats.
Recall, the total area of forest fires in Russia as of August 2, amounted to about three million hectares. And the scale of the disaster continues to grow. The smoke from the burning of forest in Russian Siberia has reached the territory of Alaska and the West coast of Canada. It feel also the people of Kazakhstan and Mongolia.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter