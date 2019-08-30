Fires in South America: burnt 1.2 million hectares of savannas in Bolivia, Brazil fought with France (PHOTOS)

Loading...

South America suffers from forest fires. The most serious situation in Brazil, where since the beginning of the year burned more than 1.8 million hectares of forests, and in Bolivia, where the blazing savanna.

In the region of Chiquitania, which covers several provinces, with tropical savanna in the Bolivian Department of Santa Cruz, a fire destroyed 1.2 million hectares of vegetation – trees, grass, shrubs, Stormnews reports with reference to the newspaper Los Tiempos.

In combating fires involving the country’s armed forces and leased aircraft. Firefighters managed to achieve great progress: the number of fires has decreased from 8 thousand last week to 162 on this. But the situation remains difficult. Because of the drought, they can flare up again at any time.

In neighboring Brazil, from January until August 27, there were more than 83 thousand wildfires. This is almost two times more compared to the same period last year, said NHK.

The President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro says that the leaders of Latin American countries will hold an emergency meeting next month due to the fact that the Amazon rainforest fires continues.

He also said he will consider the proposal for foreign assistance in combating fires in the Amazon forest, if his French counterpart Emmanuel macron apologize to him. Earlier Bolsonaro refused to help in the amount of $ 20 million, which was proposed during the G7 summit in France.

On Tuesday he blamed the Rules in an unjust attempt to intervene in the situation in the Amazon – site, which he called an integral part of Brazil.

Bolsonaro stated that he would agree to discuss assistance if the Makron will apologize for calling him a liar and refuse his words about Amazon. Earlier, the leader of France criticized Bolsonaro for lack of efforts to preserve tropical forests.

The Brazilian President has rejected the charges as baseless, accusing the Macron to use the situation in the Amazon for personal political purposes.

Previously, he allowed himself to make insulting comment to the wife of the French President Brigitte macron. In response macron stated that the words Bolsonaro “sad primarily for himself and for Brazilians”. “I think Brazilian women and Brazilians, being the great people, a little ashamed of his behavior,” – said the French leader. He expressed the hope that soon Brazil will have a new President that can “be on top”, reports RFI.

The fray entered the head of the Cabinet of the President of Brazil the Onyx Lorenzoni. “Macron is not able to prevent the predictable fire in the Church, which is part of world heritage, and he wants to teach our country?” – said of Lorenzoni, referring to the fire in the Cathedral of Notre Dame April 15.

Lorenzoni also advised the President of France Emmanuel Makron to engage in “their house and their colonies” – for example, the President of Brazil Jaira Bolsonaro, who has previously accused the Makron in neo-colonialism.

Also last week, the world community was excited by the words of Emmanuel Macron that the fire engulfed the “light, which produces 20% of oxygen on our planet”. In response to these and other such statements Professor, Colorado state University Scott Denning broke a article on the website of The Conversation, which is called “Fires in the Amazon are destructive, but they do not Deplete the supply of oxygen on Earth,” reports the BBC.

“Frequent assertion that the Amazon rainforest produces 20% of oxygen of our planet, based on a misunderstanding, – said Professor. – In fact, almost all the oxygen we breathe, produce the oceans – and it will last for millions of years.”

“There are many reasons to come to the horror of the fires in the Amazon this year, but a possible depletion of oxygen on Earth – certainly not one of them. Even if all organic matter on Earth will burn at a time, it will take less than 1% of the world’s oxygen,” says Denning and encourages readers to breathe.

A massive fire in the Amazon “became an additional stress to the climate and natural environment of the Earth after the June and July wildfires in the Arctic.” For the first 25 days of August in the atmosphere were 255 million tons of carbon dioxide, reports TASS with reference to the world meteorological organization (WMO).

It refers to the data service of the European Union for monitoring the atmosphere “Kopernik” (CAMS). The WMO notes that in the Amazon there were almost 4 thousand fires “has led to the release of 1 to August 25, 255 megatons of carbon dioxide, as well as a large number of carbon monoxide”.

In addition, there were emissions of toxic gases such as oxides of nitrogen and non-methane organic compounds. Meteorologists pay attention on the “direct threat” that the fire and such emissions pose to the indigenous population of the region.

“Fires in the Amazon was followed by the unprecedented June and July fires in Siberia and in the Arctic, Greenland and Alaska” – like the WMO. In addition to the Amazon large-scale fire was recorded in the southern tropical belt of Africa, particularly in Angola.