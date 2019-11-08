Firm Alfa Romeo withdrew from the production sports car carbon fiber
Coupe and Roadster Alfa Romeo 4C has gone down in history – the Italian brand completely ceased manufacturing sports two-door models. This became known edition of Motor1.
The main reason for the rejection of the model – the demand. Sales of sports cars in Europe and the United States since its debut more than halved, and for all in 2018, they have not exceeded 500 copies. The model is not outdated – coupe introduced in 2013, and the Roadster – two years later.
The Alfa Romeo 4C features a carbon-fiber monocoque, and the body is made of composite that is 20 percent lighter than steel. Coupe dry weight is just 895 kilograms (Roadster 10 pounds heavier), which allowed the creators to abandon the steering.
The coupe and Roadster have always offered only with one engine situated behind the cabin – a 240-strong “turboservice” with a volume of 1.75 liters. Traction at the rear wheels is through a six-speed “robot” with two clutches. Due to the small mass, a sports car accelerates to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and top speed is 257 km/h.
The latest released Alfa Romeo 4C sold in Europe with an initial value of 63 200 euros. Instead of producing supercars, the Italian company will actively prepare for production of new models of crossovers, the first of which will be compact Tonale.