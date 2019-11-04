Firm Ford show in Vegas nearly three dozen curiosities
Opening parade Polvoorde Racing/Ford Transit Van Outside. The model is moved on the crawler are in the tuning industry is not uncommon, but usually it’s SUVs, pickups, Yes crossovers, and then a cargo van. In the car, four seats plus lots of attachments for kayaks, bikes, snowboards and fishing gear.
In the exhibition Ford at the SEMA show, prepared by different studios and by the Ford, as usual, a lot of cars. Claimed at least 26, and before the opening of the show (the fifth of November) the company may add to the list. A significant portion is cut according to standard recipes (lift or lowering suspension compressor on the engine and new wheels, aerodynamic pack or tent on the roof), and therefore of no particular interest. But there are a few machines, paying particular attention. We will tell about them in more detail. The most striking project is probably SpeedVegas Ford Transit: a large van with a high roof, the ground under the ring road, with twelve passenger seats.
Unfortunately, the company didn’t say a word about the motor and his forces. But the serial Transit in the US is quite suitable for the occasion option: 3.5 EcoBoost with output of 314 HP and 542 N•m.
Before us is a kind of collective ring-taxi, brings to mind a whole string of sports Transits of the past, and recently presented the track van Hyundai iMax N Drift Bus. However, Ferdowsi want to use Transit, not on the track, and around it, for delivery to customers. Talking about the ring SpeedVegas in Las Vegas. It has a length of 2.4 km and contains 12 turns, some with banking. In this route, rented the sport – and supercars, as well as a number of SUVs and a buggy (for them, there are also off-road ring with a length of 2.3 km).
Brown BDS Suspension Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT boasts a suspension lift by 101 mm, combined with the already 40-inch off-road tires Mickey Thompson Baja MTZ P3. Yellow Tjin Edition Ford Ranger, on the contrary, the understated front is 203 mm and 229 mm rear Gray CGS Performance Products Ford Explorer ST and blue Good Boy Daisy LifeStyle Ford Expedition Limited MAX deserved a mention because of the landing wheel diameter: 24 inches each (Savini and Moscow, respectively).
Blue sports car California Pony Cars Ford Mustang GT Fastback with a souped-up V8 engine 5.0 and a red convertible Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Ford Mustang Convertible with a 2.3 Ecobutton added to the survey for aesthetic reasons. Technically there is nothing unusual: the large wheels (21 and 20 inches respectively), aerospace, custom exhaust and stuff like that.
Van Ford Transit SpeedVegas, though conceived with good sense of humor, the ring was prepared quite seriously: its the suspension front and rear lowered by 127 mm, added four-wheel drive, heavy-duty Brembo brakes, Weld Racing wheels, tires, and racing chairs are the same brand, plus original decor and custom front bumper. These are the most interesting projects Ford for the SEMA show.