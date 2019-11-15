Firm Lamborghini has developed a number of promising materials
The supercapacitors used in the newly introduced limited edition hybrid hypercare Sian, but they certainly will find use in future models of the brand.
Lamborghini and Massachusetts Institute of technology (MIT) have jointly patented an innovative material belonging to the class of metal-organic frameworks (MOF, metalorganic coordination polymers). It can significantly increase the working surface area of the electrodes. And they, in turn, can serve as the basis for a new generation of supercapacitors that can replace lithium-ion batteries in hybrids or electric cars. Such drives are yet radically inferior to batteries in energy density, but the new material is able to increase it by half. The main advantage of this technology over conventional battery — enormous power per unit self-weight capacitor remains unchanged.
Work with supercapacitors fit into the overall strategy Lamborghini in cooperation with scientific organizations. The second of November on the ISS for tests in space samples were sent to the advanced composites, developed in the framework of the joint project of the Lamborghini and the Houston Methodist Research Institute. These materials will be useful in supercars, and medicine.
As the model Sian Lamborghini believes in the prospects of supercapacitors. Even if they do not garner an equally large amount of energy as batteries, but may give the load of the huge currents for a few seconds and just as quickly recharged. And this property is very useful for powerful hybrids focused on fast acceleration and intense braking. The company adds that the patent was the result of two years of work conducted jointly with MIT, and with the team of Professor Mircea Dink from the chemistry Department.
And this is the result of only one of the joint works. The Lamborghini is in parallel and cooperates with other laboratories at MIT for the creation of advanced materials.