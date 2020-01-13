First case: the US has imposed personal sanctions against Moldovan oligarch
Fluent Moldovan oligarch Vladimir plahotniuc included in the sanctions list, said in his Twitter account, US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo. About it writes “Interfax”.
“The corrupt actions of Vladimir Plahotniuc has undermined the rule of law and seriously undermined the independence of democratic institutions in Moldova. Today I publicly announce his inclusion in the sanctions list. The United States supports Moldova in the fight against corruption,” wrote Pompeo.
In the message of the state Department on this issue, published Monday evening by the Embassy of the USA in Moldova, it is noted that in the sanctions list also included the closest relatives of Plahotniuc his wife Oksana Childescu, adult son of Timothy plahotniuc and minor child.
“This is due to the involvement of Plahotniuc to significant corruption. In his official capacity plahotniuc was involved in acts of corruption, which undermine the rule of law and cause serious damage to the independence of democratic institutions in Moldova”, — emphasized in Department.
“Today the state Department’s actions are a strong signal that the United States does not tolerate corruption and support the people of Moldova in its fight against her. The Department will continue to use these powers to encourage responsibility for corruption in the region and worldwide”, — stated in the message.
This is the first case where the United States apply personal sanctions against the citizens of Moldova. This has long demanded the Moldovan opposition, which in June last year achieved the overthrow of the regime of Plahotniuc, then he ran away from Moldova.
In the Moldovan foreign Minister, “Interfax” was given to understand that the United States has warned the Moldovan authorities about the upcoming decision. Monday, January 13, U.S. Ambassador in Chisinau Derek Hogan held separate meetings with President of Moldova Igor Dodon and the Minister of foreign Affairs and European integration Aurel Ciocoi.
As has reported “Interfax”, last year plahotniuc was declared internationally wanted as his main passport, and second passport issued by the Moldovan authorities informed of the name of Vladislav Novak.
Plahotniuc left of Moldy the evening of 14 June, immediately after the Declaration of the democratic party of shifting to the opposition. After that, he resigned from the post of Chairman of the democratic party, and in late July, surrendered his parliamentary mandate. The Prosecutor’s office of Moldova opened a criminal case against him on charges of money laundering and of involvement in the theft of money from the banking system of Moldova. The court of Moldova on 11 October issued a warrant for the arrest of Plahotniuc and on October 17 the national centre for the fight against corruption (national anticorruption center) Moldova announced his international and interstate wanted list.
According to media reports, plahotniuc could be in the UK or USA. The United States Ambassador in Moldova Derek Hogan said that his country can give Plahotniuc, if there is such a request. However, the Ambassador noted that he knows the whereabouts of the policy.