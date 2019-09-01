First grade: divorced Uzelkov took the kids to school (photos)

| September 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Vyacheslav and Marina Ushakova that almost a year ago divorced, she took the children to school.

The former couple shared photos with the children and the teacher.

“Love my family”, — signed photo of the nodules, noting that the youngest daughter Olivia went to the first class.

More photos published Marina Brzeska (Uzelkov). On a solemn line the Marina helped to get the children to school her mother that we see in the photo. By the way, to learn Olivia will be in the winery.

The coach also left touching words for the daughter-first grader.

“My sweet and dear girl, here came the day, September 1. I want to get off to school was a joy and pleasure. A new and exciting stage in life. I’m sure you’ll be fine. Do you know why? Because you have personality, passion, strength, desire, and reliable support — the family. I’ll always be here”, — wrote Marina.

We will remind, several days ago Vyacheslav Uzelkov reported that he was hospitalized. He also published a photo and location — Oncology center. About his illness, the athlete never told.

