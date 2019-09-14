First-grader threw a tantrum on line and has become an Internet star
First-grader threw a tantrum in the lineup, but with the character that became an Internet star. A funny story that managed to capture on video happened in one of the Russian schools. About this informeret sputnik-georgia.ru.
Reluctance to go to school and learn some children exposed to extremes. A curious incident occurred on the line in honor of the beginning of the school year in one of the Russian schools. A first grader who stood in the front row, holding in hands a bouquet, but apparently he was so angry that every day you have to get up so early that he began to demonstrate his anger on the flower: first he pulls out the bouquet of one flower, and then throws him to the ground and starts to trample him. After this work, a first grader hurt folds his hands in front of him. In addition to everything, the boy is so freaked out that he even took the briefcase and set them a bouquet that you just smeared feet.
First grade teacher couldn’t see that doing her new ward as it was standing back behind the boy was another row of students.
Incredible footage tantrums little boy managed to capture on video. The courage to show their emotions even in a position to stand out among the crowd just struck the entire Internet.
Such reaction of the boy on the school line more to do with what he learned at school have to walk for 11 years. Users of social networks this video I laugh.
First graders netizens predict that it will grow a great guy with character. Although some have held the opinion that it is just a manifestation of bad manners and the negligence of parents.
A funny video has received 56 million views on YouTube youtube.com.