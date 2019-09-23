First graders in Britain will teach the “right” to touch and stimulate the genitals
Primary school pupils in the British County of Warwickshire will teach to touch and to “stimulate” their own genitals. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to the Daily Mail.
According to the newspaper, has already launched a pilot program will be mandatory in all 241 elementary school in the County next year. Under the new program, All about me (“All about me”), teachers are to explain to children aged 6 to 10 years, that “many people like to tickle or caress myself because it feels good.”
Also students should explain that the “tickling and stroking” and his own genitals — and, despite the fact that anyone thinks such behavior is unworthy, it is perfectly normal. However, teachers are instructed to explain that touching yourself in the shower, bath or in bed, but not in a public place.
All about me includes the whole range of human relations: family relations, friendship, online relationships, the concept of privacy and “safety rules”.
The proposed action has outraged many parents.
“My wife, reading it for the first time, began to cry. The sexualization of our children is unacceptable. They call it “touch yourself” and not use the term “Masturbation”, although this is it!” — said the publication of Matthew Seymour, father of one of pupils of school of the County of Warwickshire.
The authorities of the County, in turn, explained that the program is tailored to the age and level of development of children.
“Some may find the material overly sensitive, but we believe that it is important for children to get clear information about this important and often overlooked phenomenon”, — reads the statement of the County.
Such information, according to the Methodists, is very useful for children in the future, because sexual intercourse or Masturbation is quite beneficial to the cardiovascular system.
“Some may find the material overly explicit, but we believe that it is important for children to get clear information about this important and often overlooked phenomenon,” — said in the administration of the County of Warwickshire.
Some politicians initially supported the program, now that you’re aware of the final outcome, criticize it, and promise a review.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the woman was bitten on the genitals of a camel to save his life.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter