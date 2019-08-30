First look at Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy in the film about the artist Louis Wayne
Film company Studiocanal lifted the veil of secrecy on a biopic about English artist Louis Wayne. In the network appeared the first frame of the main cast, 43-year-old Benedict Cumberbatch and 35-year-old Claire Foy, who play the painter and his wife Emily.
Film biographies are on the order of Studiocanal, Film4 and Amazon Studios. About the beginning of work on the project became known a month ago, and now he was joined by new actors: Stacy Martin, Sharon Rooney, Hayley Squires, Aimee Lou wood, Adeel Akhtar, Julian Barratt, Andrea Roseboro, Toby Jones.
Director’s chair took 32-year-old will Sharpe, BAFTA nominee, starred in the TV series “Flowers” (Flowers). Now he will remind the world about one of the most famous charts of the Victorian fairy painting of the late XIX century. Luis Wayne is known for his many images of cats. One of them, named Peter, took a special place in the artist’s life and entered the history of world art.